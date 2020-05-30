Priyanka Chopra, Lisa Ray, Beyonce, Rihanna demand justice for George Floyd; share his last words

Priyanka Chopra and several other celebrities have come forward to condemn the alleged killing of George Floyd in the US due to his skin colour. She said everyone has a responsibility to educate themselves and end this hate.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a picture of George’s last words “Please, let me breathe”. She wrote, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color.”

Sharing the details of the incident that led to George’s death, she wrote, “On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family.” She also asked her fans to sign the petition to get justice for George.

Lisa Ray talked about how the practice of discrimination is rampant in India as well. She wrote, “Do not look away. Rather look inside yourself to see what hate resides deep in your core that diminishes all your good deeds. Systematic hate and racism is everywhere. This is for #GeorgeFloyd but in India, we have our own deeply embedded prejudices that call to be uprooted. Our own abuses of power and privilege and institutionalized bigotry and cages in our minds to contend with. Take this time to commit to your share of soul searching.”

Singer Rihanna also took to Twitter to share her anger. She tweeted, “If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor.”

Beyonce shared a video message on her Instagram account where she says, “We need justice for George Floyd. We are broken and we are disgusted. We can’t normalise this pain.” She also asked her fans to sign a petition to demand more charges against those involved in the death of George Floyd.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra decks up after a long time, says she’s ‘feeling adventurous’. See pic

Singer Cardi B also wrote on her Instagram account, “Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !”

Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of US cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.

Follow @htshowbiz for more