Priyanka Chopra makes powerful statement in monochrome blazer with plunging neckline, lauds South Asian designers

Priyanka Chopra made a powerful fashion statement at the recently held The Fashion Awards as she decked up in a quirky white suit, with a touch of black. The actor penned an encouraging note for the designer who created the attire and said that she aims to celebrate the talent of South Asian designers.

Priyanka drew much praise for her look which came with a glittering hand accessory, diamond earrings and a new hairdo. A fan said, “loving the new hairstyle PC.”

She shared a video message on Instagram about the event and wrote, “I was honoured to present the Community Award tonight at The Fashion Awards. Such a well deserved celebration of 5 outstanding individuals and their work within their communities. Their innovation has made a huge impact on sustaining local livelihoods in light of the pandemic, and they have not only inspired us to take immediate action on important issues, but they’ve also shown us what is possible when you combine compassion and creativity to help others.”

Priyanka also wrote an appreciation post for the designer whose creation she was wearing for the awards night. Talking about her motive behind the same, she wrote, “One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I’m wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived. Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create. Thank you for tonight’s amazing look. I can’t wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human.”

Priyanka is currently filming for her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You, which also features music icon Celine Dion and Outlander star Sam Heughan. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name.

