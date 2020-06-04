Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to social justice organisations amid Black Lives Matter protests

The anger over George Floyd’s death after being pinned down by Minneapolis police officers has sparked protests against racial injustice not only in the US but across the globe. Amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have lent their support to the cause.

In an Instagram post, Nick wrote that he and Priyanka were extremely disturbed by the ‘systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion’ in the US and around the world. He added that they have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and American Civil Liberties Union.

Nick wrote, “@priyankachopra & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue.”

“The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide. We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” he added.

Earlier, Priyanka wrote a strongly-worded Instagram post, condemning racism. She also said that she was praying for George’s family.

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

“There is so much work to be done and it needs to start at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color,” she wrote.

”On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more