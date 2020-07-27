Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make donations to Assam flood relief: ‘They need our attention and support’

Actor-singer couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has made donations towards Assam flood relief measures and have asked their fans to do the same. Taking to social media, they shared a couple of organisations that one can make donations to.

“While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” wrote Priyanka in a tweet. “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA,” she added.

Nick also shared the same message on his social media accounts. They shared details of Action Aid and Rapid Response, two organisations working towards flood relief.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam’s various districts for the fourth time this year. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll has reached 96.A total of 2,543 villages are reeling from the effects of rising waters of Brahmaputra, among its other tributaries, which have affected 1.22 lakh hectares of crop.

Priyanka is a brand ambassador of Assam and has featured in several initiatives to support tourism in the state. Earlier, Priyanka and Nick also made donations to coronavirus relief fund and shared links to all the Indian, American and global charities that they had donated to. They made donations to the Prime Minister’s relief fund and also the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

In May, they also pledged their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. “Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” Nick wrote on Twitter. Nick added that they have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and American Civil Liberties Union.

Follow @htshowbiz for more