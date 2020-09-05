Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make pet Diana’s 4th birthday Instagram special, dedicate song

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their pet Diana’s 4th birthday today and made sure to phare heartfelt posts for the chihuahua on Instagram. Priyanka made a special video of her funniest and most memorable moments and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

The video has Doja Cast song Boss Bitch playing in the background, dedicated to the little pooch. She captioned the video, “Birthday Queen.” Diana can be seen playing around the house, doing funny things and simply enjoying her life in the video. The video was also posted on the pooch’s Instagram account, with the caption, “A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned #Fantastic4: @dojacat.”

Priyanka also posted a picture with Diana and wrote, “Happy birthday My Little Di Di! I can’t believe you’re 4 already. I love you so much.” Priyanka can be seen looking at Diana, who seems to be enjoying her birthday snack.

Nick is also close to Diana and shared an adorable picture with her. “Happy birthday to our oldest @diariesofdiana @Priyankachopra,” he wrote.

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed a new dog to their family’s dog squad, Panda. The Baywatch star posted an adorable picture with her furry friend on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a face mask and giving the new member of the family an affectionate hug. “Can’t get enough. @pandathepunk,” wrote the actor. “Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!” she added.

The couple also have another dog, Gino whom they welcomed last year. The duo’s furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, with thousands of followers.

