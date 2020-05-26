Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mark 2nd anniversary of first date with cute pics: ‘Love you jaan’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has marked the second anniversary of her first date with husband, singer Nick Jonas. Sharing pictures on Instagram, the couple expressed their love for each other.

Priyanka posted a picture of the two of them at Dodgers Stadium, and wrote in the caption, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights...”

Nick also shared a picture on Instagram, and wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years. ”

While Priyanka’s post has been ‘liked’ nearly one million times in a few hours, Nick’s post has received over 800000 ‘likes’. Both their posts received love from their friends and fans. Reacting to Nick’s post, Priyanka wrote in the comments, “love you jaan.. best decision of my life.”

“You guys are the absolute cutest. I’m so glad she makes you happy. and I’m so glad you make her happy. You both deserve the entire world and so much more,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “You two are so cute together!! Hope you’re forever be grateful and happy!” wrote another.

Nick and Priyanka made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala. They tied the knot in December 2018, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace, in a multiple-day ceremony. “I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Priyanka had told People. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

