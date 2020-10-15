Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on being extra careful during Covid-19: ‘We’ve been very safe because Nick is Type 1 diabetic, I’m asthmatic’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on being extra careful during Covid-19: ‘We’ve been very safe because Nick is Type 1 diabetic, I’m asthmatic’

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas made sure they kept themselves safe during coronavirus pandemic since the actor has asthma and her husband has Type 1 diabetes.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:48 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas live in Los Angeles with their three dogs.

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how she and husband Nick Jonas managed to keep themselves safe amid coronavirus pandemic as both of them are highly sensitive to infection. She said that the two of them utilised the time productively. She also invested a lot of time in her home production, Purple Pebble Pictures.

“We’ve been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I’m asthmatic. So, you know, we’ve just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it,” she said.

She was talking to ETonline via video chat, during which she said, “I’ve been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra working out at home.

The Bajirao Mastani actor said she liked working from home as it came with its own perks. Talking about some of the advantages of working from home, she said, “I don’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I’m actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview.”



Priyanka just witnessed the release of her and Jason Blum’s joint production, Evil Eye, a horror film starring Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani as the lead cast.

The actor has also been talking about the much-awaited launch of her memoir, Unfinished. Priyanka will next feature opposite Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in Amazon thriller series Citadel, to be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. The actor will also star in Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick Jonas.

Also read: ‘We’re together’: Neha Kakkar dispels doubts on relationship with Rohanpreet Singh, says he is always on her mind

Priyanka’s another project with Amazon is a film on Ma Anand Sheela, the assistant to Rajneesh (also known as Osho). The actor will be producing the movie.

Besides her association with Amazon, the actor will also be seen in two Netflix projects -- superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger; the latter will be opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is also working on Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix 4.

