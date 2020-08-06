Sections
Priyanka Chopra on staying connected with family during pandemic: 'There have been lot of Zoom calls, Zoom brunches'

Priyanka Chopra on staying connected with family during pandemic: ‘There have been lot of Zoom calls, Zoom brunches’

Priyanka Chopra has revealed how she has been keeping in touch with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and how she hopes to return to work soon.

Aug 06, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has been living in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas since the beginning of the lockdown in March.

Priyanka Chopra has been away from her mother and brother ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. She has been living with singer husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home, but has found ways to stay connected through it all.

Speaking to People magazine, Priyanka said it was important to maintain a sense of normalcy. “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches,” she said.

“If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that’s virtually or whether that’s in a socially distant way, I think that’s really important to feel a sense of normalcy,” she said.

Talking about returning to work, Priyanka said she will make sure everything is safe when she does. “The rumblings are that a couple of projects should go on set by the end of the year, if not by mid-fall, maybe September or October, but the world is so uncertain. I am prepared to go back to work. I know I’ll have to make sure that I’m extremely disciplined, super careful for myself and for everyone else, and take the quarantining and testing measures seriously.” “It’s a new normal, and it’s not going to turn back into being what it was anytime soon. So we just have to come to terms with that reality,” she added.



 

Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty right now. Her next release will be Netflix’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon. She will be seen in their shows Citadel, made by Anthony and Joe Russo and co-starring Richard Madden; and reality show Sangeet that she has produced with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka also has Robert Rodriguez movie We Could Be Heroes and will also be seen as Osho aide and convicted attempted murderer Maa Anand Sheela in a biopic.

