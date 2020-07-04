Sections
Priyanka Chopra pays rich tribute to Saroj Khan, Celina Jaitly talks about being an outsider in Bollywood

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Priyanka Chopra recalled working with late Saroj Khan in Agneepath, while former actor Celina Jaitly spoke freely about the workings of the film industry, film families and being an outsider.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Celina Jaitly spoke about how film industry works while Priyanka Chopra recalled her film Agneepath where she worked with late Saroj Khan.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Smriti Irani gets nostalgic as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turns 20, talks of Ekta Kapoor’s confidence in her even then

Actor and minister Smriti Irani recalled the shoot for her first scenes from hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as the show completed 20 years on Friday. She also spoke about producer Ekta Kapoor’s confidence in her.

Read more here

‘Good roles, good films reserved for people who belong to a camp, come from a film family’: Celina Jaitly

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Celina Jaitly shared how an outsider has comparatively lesser opportunities in Bollywood as compared to those with contacts.

Read more here



Priyanka Chopra remembers working with Saroj Khan in Agneepath: ‘May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji’



Paying rich tribute to late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, popularly called Masterji, Priyanka Chopra said that now heavens would dance to her tunes. The two had worked together in Agneepath.



Read more here

Bhumika Chawla can’t get over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Still wondering what it was’

Bhumika Chawla, who had worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni biopic, said that even after 20 days of latter’s death, she was still to come to terms with the tragedy.

Read more here

Manoj Bajpayee backs Milap Zaveri as he accuses KRK of being ‘horrid’ to Sushant Singh Rajput in past: ‘Trying to profit off a tragedy’

Manoj Bajpayee threw his weight behind director Milap Zaveri who had called out self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan for trying to get publicity over Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death.

Read more here

