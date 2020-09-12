Sections
Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to 9/11 victims, Athiya Shetty drops a cryptic note on karma

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Athiya Shetty wrote a note on karma and the need for empathy but named nobody. Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to victims on September 11 attacks anniversary.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra remembered victims of 9/11 attack, Athiya Shetty talked about importance of karma.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

‘You’ll never understand the damage you did’: Athiya Shetty shares cryptic post on karma

Actor Athiya Shetty has shared a note on karma and treating people with empathy. The actor posted the quote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to victims of September 11 attacks: ‘Never forget’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to pay tributes to the victims of 9/11 tragedy. She also shared a graphic of the twin towers. The actor lives in Los Angeles and is married to American singer Nick Jonas.

Read more here



Madras HC issues notice to AR Rahman over tax department’s plea of musician using foundation to evade tax



The Madras high court on Friday issued notice to music composer A R Rahman on a petition filed by the income tax department alleging that he used a foundation, in which he is the managing trustee, as a conduit to evade tax.



Read more here

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport on her way to Goa, see pics

Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. She was reportedly on her way to Goa to shoot for an upcoming film with Shakun Batra.

Read more here

Poonam Pandey says her wedding was not a secret: ‘Sam Bombay and I are the most notorious couple’

Poonam Pandey, who got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay on September 1, said that their wedding had to be private because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she added that it was not a secret marriage, but a low-key one.

Read more here

