Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to frontline workers on World Humanitarian Day: ‘Let’s honour real-life heroes’

World Humanitarian Day, celebrated on August 19 every year, honours humanitarians who are going the extra mile to help people. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the ‘real-life heroes’ on this occasion.

Sharing a video made by the United Nations, the actor wrote, “Kindness is a universal language that knows no borders. This #WorldHumanitarianDay, let’s honour #RealLifeHeroes - humanitarians & frontline workers, who’ve been selflessly working to help those in need around the world.”

Priyanka has been actively involved in philanthropic work and is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador as well. Last year, she was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York.

In a video shared by UNICEF USA, Priyanka said that she was drawn to children’s issues early on in her career. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer,” she said on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently finished writing her memoir Unfinished. She shared a page of a draft she received from the publisher and wrote in an Instagram post, “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse.”

Priyanka had announced Unfinished in 2018 and said that she always wanted to write a book but felt that she should wait ‘because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished’. She had said, “I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished.”

