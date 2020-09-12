Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to victims of September 11 attacks: ‘Never forget’

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001’s twin towers attacks in New York, US. Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas and stays in Los Angeles.

Sharing a graphic of the World Trade Centre towers, she wrote: “9/11 Never forget” The picture shows the buildings, towering over the New York skyline in black against a pink background.

Priyanka is very much clued into US politics too. When California senator Kamala Harris was picked to be the running mate of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, an elated Priyanka wrote: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

On the Indian independence, she wrote a long post on the contribution of women in India’s freedom struggle. She wrote: “History is made when women take strides towards change. #Happy74thIndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers”

Priyanka, who had stayed home for the last six months through the coronavirus pandemic, has started going out. Some time back she shared a picture from her visit to Mammoth Lakes in California. She had also visited her office and shared pictures from there. In all these months, she has also stayed engaged with her fans, sharing bits about her life in California, looking back at her 20 year long career and sharing fashion trivia. On Friday, she gave a peek into her new look and wrote: “New hair, don’t care.”

Last December, Priyanka wrapped up shooting for The White Tiger, a Netflix film based on the Pulitzer-winning book by writer Aravind Adiga. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. She is also rumoured to be starring in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. She also has two shows lined up with Amazon Prime--Citadel and Sangeet.

