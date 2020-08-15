Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to women who fought for India’s freedom, Gunjan Saxena biopic draws NCW chief’s ire

Priyanka Chopra has posted a video on women in India’s freedom struggle. NCW’s chief Rekha Sharma objects to Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra honours ‘fearless women leaders’ in special Independence Day video. Watch

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a video which talks about the contribution of women in India’s freedom struggle.

Read more here

NCW chief Rekha Sharma demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, has said that women are not discriminated against in the armed forces, questioning the portrayal of the Indian Air Force in Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Read more here

Salman Khan sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha as he greets fans on 74th Independence Day. Watch

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, actor Salman Khan has sung popular song Saare Jahan Se Achcha . The video was shared by filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

The California State Assembly has honoured Sushant Singh Rajput for his contributions to cinema, on the two-month anniversary of his death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared details.

Read more here

Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her flat registration and EMI deductions after an Enforcement Directorate officer claimed that EMI of a flat where she used to stay was deducted from Sushant’s bank account.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more