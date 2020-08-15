Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to women who fought for India’s freedom, Gunjan Saxena biopic draws NCW chief’s ire

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to women who fought for India’s freedom, Gunjan Saxena biopic draws NCW chief’s ire

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video praising the work done by women in India’s freedom struggle on India’s 74th Independence Day. NCW chairman, meanwhile, has objected to the portrayal of women in Gunjan Saxena film.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has posted a video on women in India’s freedom struggle. NCW’s chief Rekha Sharma objects to Gunjan Saxena biopic.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra honours ‘fearless women leaders’ in special Independence Day video. Watch

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a video which talks about the contribution of women in India’s freedom struggle.

Read more here

NCW chief Rekha Sharma demands filmmakers discontinue screening Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, has said that women are not discriminated against in the armed forces, questioning the portrayal of the Indian Air Force in Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Read more here



Salman Khan sings Saare Jahan Se Achcha as he greets fans on 74th Independence Day. Watch



On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, actor Salman Khan has sung popular song Saare Jahan Se Achcha . The video was shared by filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.



Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput, who dreamt of moving to Hollywood, honoured by California State Assembly; sister Shweta shares certificate

The California State Assembly has honoured Sushant Singh Rajput for his contributions to cinema, on the two-month anniversary of his death. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared details.

Read more here

Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her flat registration and EMI deductions after an Enforcement Directorate officer claimed that EMI of a flat where she used to stay was deducted from Sushant’s bank account.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kriti, Ankita, sister Shweta lead global prayer service for Sushant
Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan government decides to develop the city again
Aug 15, 2020 12:24 IST
Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to two IAS officers in NAN case lodged by ED
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.