Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra pens note on Balrampur gang-rape, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi may miss Diwali release

Priyanka Chopra pens note on Balrampur gang-rape, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi may miss Diwali release

From Priyanka Chopra writing a note on Balrampur gang-rape to reports about Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi missing its release date, here are top entertainment news stories.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

While Netflix India has been busy projecting Radhika Apte as some sort of mascot, it should really have been paying attention to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an actor who has consistently delivered top-tier content for the streamer. His latest, Serious Men, completes a hat-trick of Netflix hits for the actor, after Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai. More of this, please.

(Read full story here)

Shweta Tiwari to Gauahar Khan: Here’s what earlier Bigg Boss winners have been up to

Bigg Boss is back with its 14th season and an all new set of celebrities is ready to try their luck on the reality show. As the new contestants gear up to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house after surviving a long lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the viewers would also like to brush up their memories about the earlier winners who braved several months inside until they got hold of the coveted trophy and the prize money.

(Read full story here)

Adil Hussain bags Best Actor award at Indo-German Film Week for Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn, thanks Prakash Jha

Actor Adil Hussain has bagged the Best Actor award at the Indo German Film Week in Berlin, for two of his recent performances - Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn. Prakash Jha directed Pareeksha while Vijay Jayapal had helmed Nirvana Inn.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra on Balrampur gang-rape: ‘Each of us must hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women collectively’

A day after expressing frustration and anger over the Hathras gang-rape, actor Priyanka Chopra has now reacted to the Balrampur gang-rape. The actor said that all of us should hang our heads in shame.

(Read full story here)

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi not releasing on Diwali despite theatres opening from Oct 15: report

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi is not releasing on Diwali. Confirming the news was one of the film’s producer, Reliance Entertainment. On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs had decreed that cinemas, theatres, multiplexes would be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

(Read full story here)

US President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:25 IST
How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres
Oct 02, 2020 10:24 IST
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:31 IST

On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
Oct 02, 2020 11:33 IST
Kerala imposes prohibitory orders amid rising Covid-19 spread: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 11:32 IST
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:31 IST
Nishabdham movie review: Film is excruciatingly boring, lacks thrills
Oct 02, 2020 11:32 IST
