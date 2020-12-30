Priyanka Chopra picks her ‘3 amazing, complex characters’ in Bollywood: ‘Kashibai was one of the most endearing’

Continuing the celebration of her 20 years in showbiz, Priyanka Chopra has now shared the three most important film roles she played in her career. Priyanka shared a video on Instagram, reflecting back on her movies Bajirao Mastani, 7 Khoon Maaf and Barfi.

In the video, Priyanka included scenes from all three films and wrote a long note about how the films were important in her career. “#20in2020 In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I’m talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I’ve played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves,” she wrote.

Talking about playing Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, she wrote, “Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I’ve played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me.”

About playing Sussana in Vishal Bharadwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf, she wrote, “A dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable.”

Finally, about playing Jhilmil in Anurag Basu’s Barfi she said, “To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy.”

Earlier, Priyanka had shared posts on becoming Miss World, her first few movies in Bollywood and also her work as the Unicef ambassador. Priyanka was crowned Miss India runner up in 2000. She later won the Miss World crown and made her debut in the movies a couple of years later.

