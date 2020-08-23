Priyanka Chopra posts video on father’s birth anniversary, Robert Pattinson seeks ‘vengeance’ in The Batman teaser

Take a look at the top five entertainment news stories of the day.

From Priyanka Chopra paying tribute to her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his birth anniversary to Warner Bros unveiling the first teaser of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, here are the top five entertainment news stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on birth anniversary, calls him her ‘forever cheerleader’. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra remembered her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra, on his 70th birth anniversary. She took to Twitter to share an old video of him accepting an award on her behalf and called him her ‘forever cheerleader’. “My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad,” the actor wrote, along with the video.

The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight brings the vengeance against unrecognisable Colin Farrell. Watch

Warner Bros has released the first teaser for its upcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. The teaser was unveiled, as promised, at the ongoing DC Fandome event. Production on the film was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to resume by September. While most reports suggest that a substantial portion of filming remains, the teaser packs in a surprising amount of not just footage, but also glimpses at the various villains Reeves has reinvented, and the mystery plot at the centre of the film.

Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

Retired Wing Commander IK Khanna, who says he trained the Indian Air Force’s first batch of female pilots, has written an opinion column for The Print, claiming that much of what was shown in the recent film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, especially with regard to the IAF, is inaccurate. Wondering if the film’s screenplay was shared with the IAF, Khanna wrote that under his watch, all women pilots were treated as equals, and “No one had to run to their room to change as shown in Gunjan Saxena.”

Also see | Justice League teaser: Zack Snyder fulfils fans’ dreams, makes them go Hallelujah. Watch

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Twitter user who took a dig at her for knowing ‘everything about everyone’

Kangana Ranaut’s views on mental health have left many Twitter users questioning her authority on the subject. After she claimed to have taken ‘private tuitions’ in human psychology, a Twitter user hit out at her, saying that ‘visiting a psychiatrist is not counted as private tuitions in psychology’. He also took a dig at her for knowing ‘everything about everyone everywhere’. Replying to the Twitter user, Kangana said that she ‘might not know everything’ but she does ‘know a lot’.

Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting credit for Chhichhore, says Chetan Bhagat: ‘The media reports broke him’

Author Chetan Bhagat, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on the film Kai Po Che!, has said that the negative media coverage around him affected the actor, who confided in director Abhishek Kapoor about it. Abhishek worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

