Priyanka Chopra remembers father on birth anniversary, calls him her ‘forever cheerleader’. Watch video

On her father Dr Ashok Chopra’s 70th birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra remembered him with a throwback video and said that she misses him.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra with her father, Dr Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra remembered her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra, on his 70th birth anniversary. She took to Twitter to share an old video of him accepting an award on her behalf and called him her ‘forever cheerleader’.

In the video, Priyanka’s father is seen accepting an award on her behalf, as she was running late to the ceremony. Expressing pride at her achievements, he says, “I dedicate this award to those artists who come from small towns. They believe in God and they believe in themselves, and by their mere grit, determination and talent, they make their mark. God bless you, Priyanka.”

“My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad,” the actor wrote, along with the video. Fans showered love on the post. “This is the saddest day in one’s life. The person whom you loved the most is not with you. #HappyBirthday sir . We know that you are proud about your daughter. And may your blessings be on her,” one wrote.

“I am sure he is out there somewhere among the stars smiling with pride at the amazing person that you have become today,” another fan wrote. “Ur biggest fan forever. happy birthday to him. Sending u a lot of love @priyankachopra,” a third wrote.



 

Priyanka lost her father to cancer in 2013. She was extremely close to him and even has “daddy’s li’l girl” tattooed on her wrist, in his handwriting. Earlier this year, on his death anniversary, Priyanka shared a picture of him from his younger days and wrote, “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day.” She also remembered him on Fathers’ Day.

According to reports, Priyanka has joined the team of The Matrix 4, which recently resumed filming in Berlin. The news of her joining the cast is yet to be officially announced.

