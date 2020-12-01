Priyanka Chopra remembers her Miss World crowning moment: ‘20 years ago today, this happened’, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to post a picture full of nostalgia. She recalled her Miss World crowning moment on the day it had happened 20 years ago.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today... this happened!! #MissWorld2000.” It was screengrab on the exact moment when she was crowned Miss World. The video had originally been shared by her team’s Instagram handle. The handle had written, sharing the video clip: “On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title... #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra.” It showed a nervous but happy Priyanka reacting to the moment.

Priyanka is crowned Miss World 2000.

Priyanka has often spoken this particular life-changing incident of her life. Only recently, she had shared a hilarious video clip where her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra had said how she had reacted to her daughter’s win. Dr Chopra recalled how she said the “stupidest thing” ever. She said: “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, ‘Babe, now what will happen to your studies’.”

Priyanka had an equally interesting story to narrate about winning Miss India title earlier that year. She said she was meant to return home and appear for her exams. On completing 20 years in entertainment business, Priyanka had shared a video from her Miss India winning moment in which she said how she was never meant to win. She had a train booked as she was to go back home and give her board exams. Priyanka explained how she was only 16 at that time.

