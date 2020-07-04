Priyanka Chopra remembers working with Saroj Khan in Agneepath: ‘May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared her condolences at the death of choreographer Saroj Khan. The two worked together on Agneepath’s song, Gun Gun Guna.

“Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people. To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of Saroj.

Saroj, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Her last rites were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai on Friday.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor remembers how Saroj Khan would scold her: ‘If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face’

Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan expressed sorrow over the demise of the dance maestro. Aishwarya who has worked in several films with Saroj, took to Instagram to post a picture from the dance rehearsals of the classic song Ramta Jogi where Khan had choreographed her.

The former Miss World also penned down a long note along with the picture in the caption. “ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend..Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance,” she wrote. “THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family,” her caption further read.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on the other hand took to Twitter to mourned the demise of the ace choreographer. “Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more