Priyanka Chopra reminisces about Padma Shri honour: ‘Even though my dad wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me’

Priyanka Chopra, who was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016, reminisced about the honour bestowed upon her by the Indian government. She said that the achievement was made even more special by the pride and joy of her family members.

Sharing photos of herself and her family members at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Priyanka wrote on Twitter, “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories.”

“While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family. With our military background, I can’t even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family,” she added.

Priyanka shared a picture of her family members, who cheered for her from the sidelines. “My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami( aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony,” she wrote.

When Priyanka saw her uncle beaming with pride at her achievement, the magnitude of it sunk in for her. She also made a special mention of her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra. “Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad...even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey,” she wrote.

Priyanka, who completed two decades in the entertainment industry this year, has been taking to social media to revisit memories of her incredible journey. Currently, she is in the UK, prepping for her next film, Jim Strouse’s Text For You. The film also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, Celia Imrie and Sam Heughan.

