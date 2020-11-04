Priyanka Chopra revisits her first 3 films, shares video message by ‘lala paaji’ Lara Dutta: ‘We were such kaccha papads’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years in the show business and has been celebrating the milestone year with multiple posts and videos over the last couple of months. On Wednesday, she shared a video on her first three movies.

The video begins with Thamizhan in 2002. The Tamil film starred her opposite Vijay. It was followed by her Bollywood debut--Hero: Love Story of A Spy (2003). She starred int he film with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Her third film was Andaaz (2003) with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Sharing her memories about the movies, she wrote in the caption, “Back to where it all started... #20in2020 Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected,” she wrote.

The video also included a message from Lara, whom she addressed as ‘lala paaji’ in the caption and called her ‘one of my first female co-stars, my dear friend and a wonderful human being’. Lara said in the video how they had each others’ backs and were like ‘kaccha papads’ when they had started out. She added a story about how they were left stranded by the crew on sand dunes when they were shooting for a song in South Africa.

“Can’t agree more lala paaji @larabhupathi... We were such kaccha papads (novices) !Thank you for your beautiful words... you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met,” Priyanka added in her caption.

Last week, Priyanka had recalled the beginning of her journey with her Miss World win in 2000. “Miss World, 2000 Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020,” she wrote.

