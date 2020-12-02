Priyanka Chopra revisits her journey with UNICEF, calls it ‘one of the greatest honours’ of her life

Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 20 years in the showbiz this year. On Tuesday, she shared a video, revisiting her journey as a UNICEF ambassador and making a positive impact in the world.

Priyanka called being part of the UNICEF, ‘one of the greatest honours’ of her life.The video shared on Instagram showed how she met women, children and refugees in India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Jordan, Zimbabwe and other countries.

“We are not on this earth alone and if you can have a positive, meaningful impact on even one life, then you will become part of the solution and not the problem. I’ve had the privilege of helping @unicef do just that as their Goodwill Ambassador. As I look back on my 20 year journey, I can truly say that this has been one of the greatest honours of my life. On Giving Tuesday, it’s a reminder that in these trying times, when the world needs us to step up, giving back is no longer an option…it should be a way of life,” she wrote in her post.

Last year, Priyanka attended the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. She was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work. Talking about her journey, she had said, “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.”

Recently, Priyanka shared more memories from her two decades in Bollywood. She first shared her memories from the Miss World pageant in 2000 and then the first few films that she was a part of. She also posted pictures from the year she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government and how proud it had made her family. “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family,” she had said.

Also read: Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding: First pics from ceremony are here, Udit Narayan dances in the baraat. See here

Priyanka is currently in London where she is shooting for her movie Text For You. She celebrated her second anniversary with husband Nick Jonas on Tuesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more