Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth gets romantic birthday wish from rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya: ‘So grateful for you’

As actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother, restaurateur Siddharth Chopra, turned a year older on Sunday, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Neelam Upadhyaya, wished him in the sweetest way. Neelam took to Instagram to share a romantic birthday post for Siddharth and called him a ‘big blessing’.

Neelam said that she loved eating chips and watching ‘crappy’ television shows with Siddharth on their nights in, as much as she enjoyed dining out or going on drives with him. “Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you,” she wrote.

Crediting Siddharth with motivating her to be the best version of herself, Neelam added, “Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the a** sometimes) #siddyday #birthdaybehavior #sneakypicturetaker.”

Siddharth and Neelam sparked dating rumours last year when they came together to the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in colour-coordinated outfits. They were also seen together at the Ambanis’ Holi party earlier this year.

In March, Neelam shut down speculation that she was engaged to Siddharth, after a paparazzo referred to her as his fiancée. She clarified that the ring on her finger was not an engagement ring. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she said.

Neelam is an actor, who made her big screen debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also starred in Telugu film Action 3D as well as Tamil films Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.

