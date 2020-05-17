Priyanka Chopra’s Cannes memories, Deepika Padukone’s ultra-glam photo make it a ‘happy Sunday’. See pics

It seems we are not the only ones who are tired of making our pyjamas work overtime, celebs are missing their glam days as well. As India heads towards lockdown 4.0, both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone treated netizens to glam throwback photos when red carpets were the order of the day and everyone dressed up to go out.

Priyanka started Sunday with the memory of her debut outing at Cannes. “This time last year. My first Cannes. @nickjonas,” the actor wrote with a video of her various looks from the festival. The actor looks resplendent in her various red carpet looks from Cannes 2019. While she was pictured individually in some photos, husband and singer Nick Jonas accompanied her in others.

Deepika also shared a glam photoshoot in which she is in a white dress with golden accessories. “Happy Sunday,” she simply captioned her post. Deepika was also a part of the Cannes film festival last year and made a statement with her fashion-forward looks.

Cannes 2020, which was supposed to take place in June, was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus outbreak. “Following the French President’s statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option,” the festival had said, “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form.”

Initially supposed to take place in May like every year, the festival was moving forward with a tentative plan to postpone the event until the end of June through the beginning of July.