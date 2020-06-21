Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day pics show her dad and Nick Jonas’ dad singing: ‘Maybe we both got it from our fathers’

Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day pics show her dad and Nick Jonas’ dad singing: ‘Maybe we both got it from our fathers’

Priyanka Chopra has shared an interesting Father’s Day post dedicated to her dad and also her father-in-law.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra are found the source of her and Nick Jonas’s love for singing.

Actor Priyanka Chopa found a sweet way to honour her dad and father-in-law on Father’s Day. She shared pictures of her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra, and father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr on social media.

In both their pictures, Dr Chopra and Kevin were seen singing at events when they were young. “Maybe we both got it from our fathers #HappyFathersDay @nickjonas @PapaJonas,” she captioned her post.

 

Priyanka’s fans loved her post. “Really talented kids they’ve got,” wrote one. “Awww...this is so sweet . Happy Father’s Day to your Dad in heaven . May his soul continue to rest in peace,” commented another.



The actor recently shared a post, remembering her father on his death anniversary. “We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day,” she captioned her post.

Last year on Father’s Day, Nick had thanked ‘Ashok Sir’ for Priyanka. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world,” he had written.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

On June 16, Priyanka penned a note to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday, saying that she is missing their “ritual of spending the day together”. “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything... Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads,” Priyanka posted on social media along with a video montage of their pictures together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As India and China clash, it is time to heed Chanakya
Jun 21, 2020 20:13 IST
Priyanka Chopra’s Father’s Day post is for her father-in-law too
Jun 21, 2020 20:14 IST
GMCH-32 staff crunch hits ₹5lakh PM-JAY health cover scheme
Jun 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom
Jun 21, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.