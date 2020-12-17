Priyanka Chopra’s fresh pic comes with a guessing game, her fans dub her the ‘queen’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a fresh picture of herself on Instagram. She asked her fans to guess the movie but they were clearly taken up by her beauty. Sharing it, she wrote: “Berry kiss Guess the movie? Hint: perfect for this time of the year.”

The picture, a side profile of the actor, showcased her features well. One of her fans said: “Slaying.” Another declared, “Uff”. A third called her “queen”. Priyanka had asked her fans to guess the movie and one of her many fans wrote: “The Holiday”. It wasn’t clear if the fan was referring to the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet 2006 starrer.

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming film, Text For You. Couple of days back, she shared a loved-up picture with husband and singer Nick Jonas and their pet, Diana. Sharing it, she had written: “These two...- @madhumalati Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!”

On December 1, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, Priyanka has posted a sweet picture of the two of them and had written: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.” Sharing another set unseen wedding pictures from her 2018 wedding at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, she had written: "2 years down... forever to go @nickjonas”

Priyanka has, over the past two years, made a success of her two parallel lives, one in India and another in the US. She lives in Los Angeles but is totally clued into the developments back home. Recently, she had tweeted in favour of the farmers protests in the outskirts of Delhi and had written on Twitter: “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Also read: Dia Mirza says it’s ‘bizarre’ to see middle-aged actor opposite teenage actress on screen: ‘They do it to extend their own shelf life’

Reminiscing the time when she was awarded Padma Shri, Priyanka wrote on Instagram: “When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family.

“With our military background, I can’t even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more