Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished becomes best-seller in US, new Mirzapur 2 teaser brings back Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiyya

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed after her memoir Unfinished becomes the best-selling book in US

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared that her memoir, Unfinished, has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. Unfinished is expected to arrive in January.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants full list: Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia to fight it out in Salman Khan’s show

It is that time of the year again! With only a day to go for everyone’s favourite reality show, Bigg Boss, to return on the small screen with its new season, the excitement has skyrocketed. While the contestants will be officially revealed during the grand premiere on Saturday night, fans are already speculating about who will be locked up inside the house this season.

Mirzapur 2 teaser: Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiyya is thirsting for revenge, wants to kill so he can live. Watch

Makers of popular web show Mirzapur have released a fresh teaser ahead of the trailer launch for the second season of the Amazon original and it features lead actor Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiyya. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, the show also features Ali, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, couples who found love inside the house: From Prince-Yuvika to Asim-Himanshi, where are they now

On October 3, the all new season of Bigg Boss will begin. While fights, arguments and even fisticuffs have been seen inside the Bigg Boss house, what is also true is that love and romance have blossomed over the years. During Bigg Boss 13, as many as three potential pairs emerged.

Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note about so-called ‘privilege’ of having a boy, calls it ‘incorrect, extremely myopic’

Actor Anushka Sharma has written a hard-hitting note on Instagram, amid the ongoing protests against the recent Hathras gang-rape. The actor wrote that ‘in our society, having a male child is viewed as a privilege’.

