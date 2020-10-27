Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals ‘the stupidest thing’ she said after actor’s Miss World crowning moment in 2000, watch

Priyanka Chopra has shared the intricate details of the day when she was crowned the Miss World at the age of 18. The Sky Is Pink actor has shared a video in which her mom Madhu Chopra reveals “the stupidest thing” she told her daughter after her win.

Sharing the video of the crowning moment that also features Madhu’s confession, Priyanka wrote in caption, “Miss World, 2000. Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020.”

The video opens with the crucial moment when Priyanka Chopra was announced the Miss World among three finalists. An emotional Priyanka is seen hugging the runners up and a crown is placed on her head as she tries to soak in the reality.

20 years later, Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra are seen sitting on a coach as they talk about the big day. Priyanka asks her mom if she remembers the crowning moment, and Madhu replies, “First runner-up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted.”

Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra recalls the moment, “I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

After hearing her family’s reaction, Priyanka says, “Yeah, that was rough. I never even thought at that time what my win did to my family.

Her mother goes on to reveal what she did when she gave her a hug after her victory. “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies,” she says as the both mother and daughter break into laughter.

