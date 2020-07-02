Priyanka Chopra says ‘kill them with your work’ after Anubhav Sinha praises her success despite being pulled down

Sections
Priyanka Chopra has reacted to Anubhav Sinha’s appreciation tweet for her and how she made her mark despite being written off earlier in her career.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra will produce and star in multiple new Amazon projects.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon for television content and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is proud. On Tuesday, he shared a tweet about how she managed great success in her career despite others’ attempt to pull her down. Priyanka has thanked him for his support.

“I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah... No one can,” Anubhav wrote in a tweet. Priyanka replied, “Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro(Hit them with you work, not with slaps).. lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support.”

Priyanka’s fans also showed their support for the actor and her hard work through the years. “Can’t imagine what it must feel like to become a trailblazer against all the odds. You have no idea how much hope you give us. Honestly, your success feels personal for some unknown reason. It makes me so so happy,” read a comment by a fan. Actor Adhyayan Suman wrote, “Keeep inspiring us !!”

 



As per Variety, a general meeting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke was what led to the first-look deal. Priyanka expressed her excitement over the deal with a post on Instagram. “Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke (Jennifer Salke) and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

She explained how being both an actor, and producer, she always dreamt of an open platform, where talent from across the globe comes together to create great content, irrespective of language and geography.

Priyanka already has two television projects lined up with Amazon. One is Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with husband Nick Jonas. It is based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition, and how families of the bride and groom compete against each other in singing and dancing. The second project is Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series - Citadel, that will have Priyanka in lead along with Richard Madden.

