Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s, reveals how she found love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may make for the perfect couple according to many but there was a time that the concept of marriage itself was ‘alien’ to the former Miss World. In a new interview, Priyanka has spoken about how she had all but given up on marriage in her 20s.

The actor said that she had other things on her mind in her 20s. “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it.”

In an interview to People, Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

Priyanka married singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The wedding took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. The lavish wedding came after a whirlwind romance. When asked how do you find the right person, Priyanka said, “You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked.”

In the same interview, Priyanka spoke about yet another aspect of her personality that she in now comfortable with. “I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength,” she said.