Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s, reveals how she found love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s, reveals how she found love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has said that her attitude towards marriage has changed in the last few years. The actor said she thought that the relationship was too much work, and was an alien concept to her.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may make for the perfect couple according to many but there was a time that the concept of marriage itself was ‘alien’ to the former Miss World. In a new interview, Priyanka has spoken about how she had all but given up on marriage in her 20s.

The actor said that she had other things on her mind in her 20s. “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it.”

In an interview to People, Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

Priyanka married singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The wedding took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. The lavish wedding came after a whirlwind romance. When asked how do you find the right person, Priyanka said, “You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked.”

In the same interview, Priyanka spoke about yet another aspect of her personality that she in now comfortable with. “I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
Nov 07, 2020 09:55 IST
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Nov 07, 2020 08:32 IST
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Nov 07, 2020 09:59 IST
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Nov 07, 2020 07:19 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Sand artist creates sculpture highlighting election result dilemma in Odisha
Nov 07, 2020 10:06 IST
UPSEE Counselling 2020: 2nd seat allotment result declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Nov 07, 2020 10:06 IST
The count goes on- with Joe Biden on the cusp of presidency
Nov 07, 2020 10:02 IST
Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t comfortable with marriage in her 20s
Nov 07, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.