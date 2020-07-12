Priyanka Chopra sends prayers to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek after they test Covid-19 positive, Tiger Shroff hopes they are fit

Priyanka Chopra has sent her prayers for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff and others have all shared their messages of support for Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, after they tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Bollywood celebrities sent their prayers and wishes for their quick recovery.

Priyanka wrote, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan.” “Touchwood both you and dad are fit im sure your going to recover soon,” wrote Tiger in a tweet.

Celina Jaitley shared a poem by Amitabh’s late father, Harivanshrai Bachchan to offer them more inspiration. “Dear Amitji & @juniorbachchan along with my wishes I send you both your esteemed father Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s inspirational words, I join in millions of prayers coming your & the entire family’s way,” she wrote.

Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted. Respected@SrBachchan ji !! You have overcome every difficulty in your life with your mental strength. The entire nation and I are confident that you will return home safely and healthy victorious from the Battle with Corona. Our prayers are with you all,” Anupam Kher tweeted. Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and wished speedy recovery to both.

Amitabh had tweeted to millions of his followers on Saturday: “I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Shabana Azmi tweeted: “Wishing you early recovery.You have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith.” Bhumi Pednekar said that “power and strength is synonymous with you.”

Both the father and son are currently in the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The test results of the rest of the family are awaited on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more