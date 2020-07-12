Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra sends prayers to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek after they test Covid-19 positive, Tiger Shroff hopes they are fit

Priyanka Chopra sends prayers to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek after they test Covid-19 positive, Tiger Shroff hopes they are fit

Several Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others tweeted for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s quick recovery after they were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 07:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has sent her prayers for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff and others have all shared their messages of support for Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, after they tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Bollywood celebrities sent their prayers and wishes for their quick recovery.

Priyanka wrote, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan.” “Touchwood both you and dad are fit im sure your going to recover soon,” wrote Tiger in a tweet.

 

 



Celina Jaitley shared a poem by Amitabh’s late father, Harivanshrai Bachchan to offer them more inspiration. “Dear Amitji & @juniorbachchan along with my wishes I send you both your esteemed father Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s inspirational words, I join in millions of prayers coming your & the entire family’s way,” she wrote.

 

Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted. Respected@SrBachchan ji !! You have overcome every difficulty in your life with your mental strength. The entire nation and I are confident that you will return home safely and healthy victorious from the Battle with Corona. Our prayers are with you all,” Anupam Kher tweeted. Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and wished speedy recovery to both.

 

Amitabh had tweeted to millions of his followers on Saturday: “I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan, says they are hospitalised with ‘mild symptoms’

Shabana Azmi tweeted: “Wishing you early recovery.You have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith.” Bhumi Pednekar said that “power and strength is synonymous with you.”

Both the father and son are currently in the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The test results of the rest of the family are awaited on Sunday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The voice of reassurance during Coronavirus, all at the cost of a smile!
Jul 12, 2020 08:48 IST
The tales on the wall
Jul 12, 2020 08:47 IST
‘Show so much love that you can’t be ignored’
Jul 12, 2020 08:45 IST
Rain master Hamilton storms to Styrian GP pole
Jul 12, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.