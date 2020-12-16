Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares a candid picture from Text For You set in London, trailer of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released

Priyanka Chopra shares a candid picture from Text For You set in London, trailer of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for her film Text For You in London, shared a no-makeup look from the film’s set. The makers of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released the trailer of the film online.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London for Text For You’s shoot. The trailer of Richa Chadha’s new film Shakeela was unveiled on Wednesday.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra is a natural beauty in new picture from Text For You set. See it here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of her new film, Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Read more here

Shakeela trailer: Richa Chadha give an honest account into the making of an adult star. Watch

The trailer of Shakeela chronicles the rags-to-riches story of a young girl, played by Richa Chadha, who becomes an adult star. It is based on the life of South Indian actor, Shakeela. Watch.

Read more here

Wonder Woman 1984 opening scene released online, watch Gal Gadot in action

Warner Bros and HBO Max have released the opening scene of the upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 online, ahead of its release next week. Watch it here.

Read more here

Sona Mohapatra asked if her tweet against Utsav Chakraborty was part of MeToo campaign or an opinion, see her reply

A Twitter user asked Sona Mohapatra if she had been running a MeToo campaign against comedian Utsav Chakraborty or if her old tweet was only an opinion. Not only did she slam the person, she explained her stand as well.

Read more here

Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of Mission Impossible 7 and threatened to fire crew members for not following Covid-19 protocols. The tirade was caught on audio, and has been leaked online.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Away from home, soldiers on LoC battle rogue enemy, bitter cold
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Principal’s Desk: ‘Students are shaken by pandemic, affecting their overseas education’
by Anita Ahuja
Tandav first look: Saif takes to the streets in Ali Abbas Zafar’s show
by HT Entertainment Desk
Post-Covid centre to be opened at Ayurveda District Hospitals in Rajasthan
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
HR trends to look out for in 2021
by Yogita Tulsiani
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.