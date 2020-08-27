Priyanka Chopra shares a powerful quote on Women’s Equality Day: ‘Well-behaved women seldom make history’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a quote with a powerful message on women. The occasion was Women’s Equality Day.

The message read: “Well-behaved women seldom make history.” It is a quote by Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, a Pulitzer Prize-winning American historian who is well-known for her work in early American history and history of women.

Women’s causes remain dear to Priyanka and she has often spoken on the subject in the past. On the occasion of Indian Independence day on August 15, she had made a particular mention about the contribution of women in the freedom struggle. She had shared a video with footage of women freedom fighters. In it, she said in a voice over: “Vande Mataram. They were queens. They were warriors. They were revolutionaries. They were messengers, supporters and of course many a leader. India’s freedom struggle gave birth to countless strong and fearless women leaders and each has played a unique part in the struggle.”

The clip had shown a video montage of many great women who took part including Sarojini Naidu, Amrit Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, Kamala Kaul, Kanaklata Barua, Kasturba Gandhi, to name a few.

Advocating the need to educate women and the problems that have cropped up in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, she had written some time back, “One of the several challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic globally has been its impact on the education system. With classrooms going online for the immediate future, there is still uncertainty over what school will look like in the months to come. This uncertainty takes on another meaning for many girls around the world… the question isn’t when they will return to school—it’s if they will return at all. Due to ripple effects from COVID-19, experts predict that tens of millions more adolescent girls could remain out of school forever. We cannot let this happen.”

Priyanka had also expressed her happiness at the selection of US Senator Kamala Harris as the running mate for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections.

