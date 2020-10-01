Priyanka Chopra shares frustration on Hathras gang-rape, asks ‘Is the law mute to the screams? Are the parents raising boys listening?’

Priyanka Chopra has shared a heartbreaking note on the death of a village girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally gang-raped and then allegedly cremated by the police without her family’s consent. The actor, who resides with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, shared her message on social media and asked if the law is “mute to the screams”.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. All they cry out is inhuman, barbaric Why? Again and again and again... Always the women Always the young girls Rape after rape after rape... We cry, they cry and yet, no one hears the screams. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years? #Hathras.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a note on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka been working closely with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for more than a decade and was made a Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

During the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in a lockdown in various parts across the world, Priyanka made an effort to encourage businesses run by women entrepreneurs. She also shared stories of women heroes of coronavirus crisis and continues to share glimpses of small businesses run by women on Instagram.

The former Miss World is now set to release her memoir, titled Unfinished. The book is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India. Talking about the book in August, Priyanka had said it comes from an extremely personal, introspective space.

