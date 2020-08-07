Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar after Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot

Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar after Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot

Priyanka Chopra has shared a collage of her pictures, taking up the 2020 challenge made popular by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and others.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Priyanka Chopra knows 2020 has not been the best.

Following Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling’s viral 2020 meme, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas created her own meme that captured a funny representation of the deterioration of her mood and appearance with every month of the year.

The trend was started by Witherspoon and Kaling, wherein they had used stills from their films or shows to show how their moods and appearances had changed for the worse with the passing of each month in 2020.

 

The collages went viral on social media leading to Priyanka and many other actors drawing inspiration from it and creating their own version.



The collage shows the Baywatch actor in a jovial mood at the beginning of the year which deteriorates gradually through the year and ends with an exhausted Priyanka hitting herself with a glass of wine in the head.

 

 

 

 

Several other actors including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot have also created the 2020 meme using the stills from their shows and films.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan apologises after wrongly crediting father Harivansh Rai Bachchan for Prasoon Joshi’s poem

As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the Internet is full of such memes to lighten people’s mood like the one Witherspoon and others created.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus-positive Siddaramaiah’s health condition stable
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
Nia DaCosta creates history, will helm Captain Marvel 2: report
Aug 07, 2020 15:17 IST
8.64 lakh people registered with Delhi govt’s ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ job portal: Gopal Rai
Aug 07, 2020 15:15 IST
Hegemonic US will taste bitter fruit of self-interest, says China
Aug 07, 2020 15:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.