Priyanka Chopra shares Miss India video, says she never expected to win: ‘I was supposed to go back and give board exams’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in a celebratory mood as she completes 20 years in entertainment. On Thursday, she shared a video on Twitter recalling how it all started when she was crowned Miss India. It also had footage from the pageant.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @feminamissindia.”

In the video she takes her fans down the memory lane and says, “I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000.”

As Priyanka watches footage from the pageant, a black-and-white video clip runs parallelly at the bottom right end of the screen. As it takes us through the various rounds, she is constantly joking either about dress, ‘crown of thrones’ on her head or recalling her luscious hair and wondering where she lost it all. She has fun copying her movements on stage.At moment, she says, “These pictures are hard to look at.” At another moment, she laughingly declares, “I don’t even know how to do this pose.” Then, she happily declares that she won the pageant.

Recalling the question and her reply that won her the crown, Priyanka repeats the question: “If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?” Her reply then was: “I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this -- to decipher between good and bad without being biased.” The video shows the footage in full view now.

Priyanka of today then reacts to her own statement back then and agrees that evil is ‘instigated not created’ and thinks it is a profound statement. “You are not born evil, you become one. Except some people, I guess.”

Watching the winning moment, she speaks her thoughts aloud and declares how she never expected to win. She explains how she had a train booked as she was to go back and give her board exams. Priyanka explains how she was only 16 at that time; she jokes and chuckles as the footage shows young Priyanka doing a few poses for the camera and speaks about the ’90s makeup.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s entire career is standing on pillar of nepotism, tweets Nagma; her team posts four-point rebuttal

On July 22, Priyanka had tweeted about completing 20 years in the entertainment business. She had written: “2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020.” In the video with this tweet, she had invited her fans to join her in the celebration as she gears up to pick 20 monumental moments of her career. She had said she would pick 20 monumental moments in her life. This is one from the series.

Priyanka made her film debut with Tamil film, Thamizhan in 2002 and her Hindi film debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003.

Follow @htshowbiz for more