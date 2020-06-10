Priyanka Chopra shares photo of father on his death anniversary: ‘Miss you dad, every single day’

Priyanka Chopra has shared an emotional note on the seventh death anniversary of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra. She took to her social media accounts to share a picture of her father from his youth and a message.

“We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day,” she captioned her post. The accompanying monochrome photo shows a young Dr Ashok in a black sweater and white shirt, looking handsome.

Priyanka was very close to her father, who supported her in all her decisions. In a recent interview in Tatler magazine, she revealed how he wasn’t very fond of her outfit choices when she came back from the US but eventually came around. She said her father was confused when she returned to India as an ‘almost woman’ at 16. “I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks,” she had said.

Priyanka said that after boys started following her home from school, her father put bars on her windows and told her not to wear tight clothes. “We had a big clash of egos,” she said. But he later came around and supported her in her decisions. Recalling his words, she said quoting him, “No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won’t judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I’ll always be on your team.”

Priyanka’s father had been suffering from cancer since a few years when he died in 2013. The actor was heartbroken on his death. She said in an interview that she missed his presence at her wedding in 2018. “I was getting married and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal,” she said.

