Priyanka Chopra shares pouty selfie on ‘last Monday of 2020’, asks fans if they are excited for the new year

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new selfie on Instagram, in celebration of the last Monday of 2020. The actor said that the end of the year has put her in a reflective mood.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka asked her fans and followers if they have been feeling excited about the new year. “Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you,” she wrote as the caption.

Her fans replied that they, too, are excited for the new year. “Same with us mam, we are too excited,” wrote one.

“Excited to continue the growth I’ve made within myself in 2021,” wrote another.

Priyanka is currently in London with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She was in the city to shoot for her movie, Text For You. However, after the British government announced a lockdown in the country due to growing coronavirus cases, the couple is reportedly stuck there.

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Christmas in London with their dog, Diana. Priyanka even shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram. “Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana,” she had captioned her post.

Text For You features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles and will also have a cameo by Nick. Singer Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film, which is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich.

Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You is about a young woman, grieving the death of her fiancé. She continues to send romantic messages to his old phone number even after two years. She develops a bond with the current owner of the number, a man suffering a similar heartbreak. Celine is said to play the catalyst who brings them together.

