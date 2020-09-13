Priyanka Chopra shares romantic pic with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘my forever guy’

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday shared a romantic picture with husband Nick Jonas. She also wrote a sweet caption to go with it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas” The picture shows Nick and Priyanka in a car. Priyanka has her head resting on Nick’s shoulder and holds on to his left hand. We can see Nick’s car seat belt. Many Instagram users reacted to the picture; one person said “love you guys”, while another said “love you two”. Urvashi Rautela also dropped emoticons on the post.

Priyanka, who has been staying home in Los Angeles with Nick, has shared regular updates from her life through the coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, she officially debuted her new hair style and wrote: “New hair, don’t care.”

She also often shares posts with Nick. Some time back, she had shared a picture of him doing pushups, while she sat on his back. Sharing it, she had written: “Push ups are my favourite exercise @nickjonas”. Sharing a photo of their dogs--Gino, Diana and Panda - she had written: “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!”

In July this year, sharing a picture of Nick kissing her, she had revealed how on that day, two years back, Nick had proposed to her. She wrote: “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas”

Priyanka also shared a throwback, the first picture they took together. She wrote: “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

