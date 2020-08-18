Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek of her memoir Unfinished, Mindy Kaling ‘can’t wait to read’ it

Priyanka Chopra, who recently finished writing her memoir Unfinished, took to social media to share a glimpse of it. She shared a page of a draft she received from the publisher and wrote in an Instagram post, “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse.”

Mindy Kaling, who is collaborating with Priyanka on a wedding-themed romantic comedy, expressed her excitement and wrote, “So awesome!! Can’t wait to read!!” Oscar-winning actor Marlee Martin commented, “Can’t wait for my AUTOGRAPHED copy from you! @priyankachopra.”

Unfinished was announced in 2018, but it was only earlier this month that Priyanka finished writing it. She had excitedly announced on Twitter, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.”

In June 2018, Priyanka had shared the cover of Unfinished and said that it was always on her ‘bucket list’ to be an author. “The feeling of checking something off your ‘bucket list’ gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished,” she had written an Instagram post.

Priyanka had said that she wanted to ‘do more, live more, and achieve more’ before writing a book. “I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Priyanka has joined Keanu Reeves and the cast of The Matrix 4 to shoot for the film. However, she has not officially announced that she is a part of the next iteration of the popular franchise.

