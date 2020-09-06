Priyanka Chopra showers love on her ‘lil big boy’, fans say ‘just adorable’. See pic

Sections
Priyanka Chopra has shared a cute picture with her pet Gino. This comes after the actor and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated the fourth birthday of their other pet dog, Diana.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture with her pet Gino.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new picture with her pet dog Gino. On Saturday, the actor and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, had celebrated the fourth birthday of first pet, Diana.

Sharing a picture with Gino, Priyanka wrote: “My lil big boy! @ginothegerman.” Priyanka has her hand under Gino’s face. Both the actor and pet have droplets of water on them. The picture saw her friends react to it while fans called it ’adorable’.

 

Celebrating the birthday of their chihuahua on Instagram, the couple had posted heartfelt words for the dog, whom they lovingly called Diana Chopra. The video had Doja Cast song Boss Bitch playing in the background, dedicated to Diana. Priyanka captioned the video, ‘Birthday Queen’.



The couple had adopted Gino around their first wedding anniversary last December. Priyanka had surprised Nick by letting the dog wake him up in the morning and shared the adorable video on Instagram. She had wished him “happy almost anniversary baby.”

Priyanka has stayed put in her Los Angeles home through much of the pandemic. However, she seems to be stepping out now and had recently shared a picture from her car. Her fans had reacted to the picture, saying that she was on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement after son Showik’s arrest: ‘Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter’

Before the pandemic related lockdown came into force, Priyanka had completed her shoot for her film, The White Tiger. The film, directed by Iranian American director Ramin Bahrani, is the screen adaptation of writer Aravind Adiga’s popular novel of the same name. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Through much of the pandemic, Priyanka had remained active on Instagram, advocating on women’s rights issues, posting random posts on life in Los Angeles and sharing throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared that she had completed 20 years in entertainment business.

