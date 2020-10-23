Priyanka Chopra steps out in husband Nick Jonas’ tracksuit for a walk with Diana, says ‘love stealing your clothes’

Priyanka Chopra had recently shared pictures from a stroll she took in Germany. She has now revealed that she actually ‘stole’ husband Nick Jonas’s clothes for the outing.

The Bajirao Mastani actor participated in an ongoing social media trend and shared a collage of two pictures: Nick in a white tracksuit and Priyanka in the same tracksuit but with added essentials. She captioned it, “Where it started...where it ended up. Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a collage on her Instagram stories.

While Nick seems to have worn the track suit in pre-Covid era, Priyanka topped it up with a black cap, mask and red gloves as a precautionary measure to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, she had shared a few pictures with Diana from the walk with the graffiti-inspired caption, “Alles wird gut. Everything will be ok. #IssaVibe. @diariesofdiana.” Priyanka had put a frilled pink collar on Diana.

Priyanka is reportedly shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Matrix 4 in Germany. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and others.

Priyanka had recently unveiled the first stills from her upcoming film, The White Tiger. She plays the role of Pinky madam, a first generation immigrant in the US. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. “She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy,” she wrote about her character on Twitter.

“This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally,” she further wrote in the caption.

In a separate Instagram post, Priyanka described the story of the film about a family and the “plight of one man - Balram Halwai,” portrayed by newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the film. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the Netflix original is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Arvind Adiga.

