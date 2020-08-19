Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra steps out of her home, shows how ‘Mother nature’s medicine’ is the best

Priyanka Chopra steps out of her home, shows how ‘Mother nature’s medicine’ is the best

Priyanka Chopra shared a stunning picture of herself from a trip to Mammoth lakes in California. See the picture here.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has stayed home in California through much of the pandemic period.

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a gorgeous picture of herself from her visit to a cluster of lakes in California called Mammoth Lakes. She looked as stunning as ever.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Mother nature’s medicine.” The shot shows her seated, possibly on a rock. Her sun hat and glasses dominate the frame. A bit of her cream-coloured blouse is visible and she has a chain around her neck.

Her fans were delighted to see her in a candid moment after a long time. One Instagram user wrote, “so beautiful dear,” while another wrote, “miss world,” in admiration. A third person called her a “queen” while another wrote, “looking beautiful.”

 



Through much of the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka has stayed put in her California home. Some time back, she had shared a picture of herself in a vehicle, and fans were quick to speculate that she might be on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4. Some time before that, she had shared a picture of her seated on husband Nick Jonas’ back as he did push-ups.

Priyanka has been connecting with her fans giving updates on her life or expressing her thoughts. On Tuesday, she shared a glimpse of her memoir and wrote: “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandomhouse.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

At the selection of US Senator Kamala Harris as the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, she had written: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters  PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

