Priyanka Chopra suits up for work from home, ditches stilettos for bathroom slippers. See pics

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a glimpse of her work from home look as she paired a formal suit with casual slippers for a video call. The actor shared the look on social media.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Zoom meeting lewk!” The actor is seen in a cream blazer worn over an orange top with some light makeup and combed hair. However, the actor, who is often spotted in her trademark stilettos, paired the look with unmatched slippers.

The post invited interesting reactions from several of her industry friends and fans with over 883000 ‘likes’. Mindy Kaling reacted, “I’m dead Pri” with a laughing emoji and Priyanka responded to her with “Hahaha”. A magazine editor coined her look as “Business casual”. One of her followers commented, “Day after a looong weekend vibes.” A fan wrote, “That’s how we dress during quarantine.” Another wrote, “It happens with everyone.”

Apart from working from home, Priyanka is also spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas. The couple recently marked the second anniversary of their first date.

Priyanka posted a picture of the two of them at Dodgers Stadium a couple of years ago, on her social media and wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.” Nick replied in the comments with, “Best two years of my life. I love you”.

Sometime later, he also posted a different photograph from a different date, but to express the same sentiment. He wrote: “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Nick and Priyanka got married in India in December 2018. They later hosted multiple receptions for friends and family.

