Priyanka Chopra talks about her memoir Unfinished, says ‘resilience, grace under fire’ needed to chase dreams

Priyanka Chopra, in a new interview, has spoken about her book, Unfinished. She also spoke about her journey in the entertainment business, being a star and her struggle so far.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has written a memoir titled Unfinished.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is easily the best ambassador that the Indian entertainment industry has had on a global platform in a long time. During the coronavirus lockdown, while the world came to a standstill, Priyanka chose to utilise the time to write her memoir, Unfinished. Now, in a new interview, she has discussed the book and her journey so far.

Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, went to the West a couple of years back after a successful career in the Hindi film Industry. While she remains one of the most visible faces from India in Hollywood, she said that she is a small-town Indian girl, who dared to dream big.

Speaking to Bombay Times, she said: “I’m a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So, with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams.”

 



Priyanka said she hopes people would see the world as she saw it. She continued: “The book will give you an insight into my journey, in my words... it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ versions of my life, the public version versus my real story.”

She spoke about being a woman in the entertainment industry and how it is important to remain strong and maintain an ‘invincible front’. Through all of this, her family and friends have been her support system: “Unfinished will show you the human side of me. My family, friends and team are the key people who have been a part of this journey with me.”

Her current assignments include three projects in various stages of development with Amazon -- Sangeet, a reality series based on the Indian pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and Sheela, a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela, the controversial aide of Osho. With Netflix, she is set to appear in screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger. She is also working in Matrix 4.

