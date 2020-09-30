Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir Unfinished, her journey from Bareilly to Miss World, watch video

Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the launch of her memoir titled Unfinished. After teasing her fans with blank posts on Instagram with the caption, “Something’s coming”, the actor has now shared a short video giving a glimpse of her journey from living in Bareilly to becoming a Miss World.

Priyanka captioned the video on Instagram, “#unfinished.” The video opens with an unseen childhood picture of the Quantico star -- a young girl striking a pose for the camera in a white and blue outfit, with her hair neatly parted in the middle and tied in two ponytails. It goes on to show another picture of Priyanka from the day she won the Miss World title. She is seen giving the audience a flying kiss as she stands tall in her crown and sash with Miss World written on it.

Unfinished is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India. Talking about the book in August, Priyanka had said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space. “’Unfinished’ is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon,” she wrote on Twitter last month.

A week later, she had shared a photo of a page and written, “Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom.” It was in June 2018 that the star first announced her memoir, and said that it “gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment” when you tick off something from your “bucket list”.

Priyanka forayed into the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when she became Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year. She is now a big name in Bollywood and has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood as well. She also runs a production house in coordination with her mother, Madhu Chopra. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas and resides in Los Angeles.

