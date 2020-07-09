Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among a host of influential female leaders and celebrities, invited as a guest speaker at the virtual, Girl Up Leadership Summit. She took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the same.

“No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20,” she wrote.

Also on the list of speakers are former First Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka’s friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and actor Jameela Jamil are on the panel as well.

Priyanka’s fans are excited to see her at the summit. “I’m so proud, can’t wait, already registered,”commented one.”You’re such an inspiration for young girls to look up to . You use your voice for good and always stand up for what’s right we need more people like you . I love you,” wrote another.

Priyanka is one of Meghan’s closest friends and also attended the Duchess’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 in England. Meghan has interviewed Michelle for the issue of British Vogue she guest-edited.

Even in isolation, Priyanka is looking at some really busy days. She tweeted about being appointed one of the 50 ambassadors at the Toronto International Film Festival. The 37-year-old star put out a post on Instagram and shared a montage featuring snippets of her empowering addresses at the TIFF. Along with the video, Priyanka noted that the TIFF has been a second home for her.

She wrote, “Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival.” The esteemed film festival will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is scheduled to kick off from September 10 to September 19, 2020.

