Priyanka Chopra unites with pooch during cover shoot, says ‘Every shoot is Unfinished unless Diana makes an appearance’

Priyanka Chopra is very fond her constant companion -- her pooch Diana. She even makes occasional appearances in her photo shoots and had also joined the actor on the sets of her photo shoot for her memoir, Unfinished.

Sharing a short behind-the-scene video of Diana on the sets, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Every shoot is #Unfinished unless @diariesofdiana makes an appearance. #BTS #Unfinished #covershoot.” The video shows the Bajirao Mastani actor shooting for the cover of her memoir Unfinished. She is seen in an off-shoulder black dress with her hair tied in an irregular bun. Behind the scenes, she is seen playing with Diana and showing her some love.

Diana has been with Priyanka even before her marriage to Nick Jonas and continues to be an integral part of her family. The couple now have three dogs -- Diana, Gino and the latest addition to the family, Panda. Al three of them have their individual Instagram accounts with thousands of followers.

Last month, Priyanka celebrated Diana’s 4th birthday and shared heartfelt posts for the chihuahua on Instagram. The actor made a special video of her funniest and most memorable moments and shared it on her Instagram Stories. The video had Doja Cast song Boss Bitch playing in the background, dedicated to the little pooch. She captioned the video, “Birthday Queen.”

Diana could be seen playing around the house, doing funny things and simply enjoying her life. The video was also posted on the pooch’s Instagram account, with the caption, “A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned #Fantastic4: @dojacat.”

Also read: RIP Anil Devgan: Priyanka Chopra recalls working with him in Blackmail, Karan Johar and Sonu Sood mourn the loss of late filmmaker

Meanwhile, Unfinished, will be launched on January 19, 2021, publisher Penguin Random House India has announced. The “thoughtful and revealing” memoir will take readers through Priyanka’s childhood in India, her teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

Follow @htshowbiz for more