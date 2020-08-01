Priyanka Chopra was inspired by Sonu Sood sending tractor to Andhra farmer: ‘Proud of all amazing work you’re doing’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has once again listed all the things that inspired her this week. Among them was actor Sonu Sood’s recent act of kindness when he sent a farmer and his family a brand new tractor.

Taking to her social media pages, Priyanka wrote, “After helping so many people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in India, actor @SonuSood recently sent a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh who didn’t have money to rent an ox to plough his field. Proud of all the amazing work you’re doing Sonu.” She also attached a picture of the farmer, his wife and daughters posing with their new tractor.

Earlier this week, Sonu came across a clip on Twitter wherein a tomato farmer in Madanapalle in Chittoor district was seen ploughing the land with his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulders. In his instant reaction, Sood promised a pair of ox to the farmer, but later said the family deserved a tractor. “So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields. Stay blessed,” Sood, who acted as a villain in numerous Telugu films, said in a tweet.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who belongs to Chittoor district, hailed the actor’s gesture. “Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams,” Naidu said in a tweet. The farmer used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle before coronavirus left him out of business. He returned to his native Mahalrajupalle village to take up agriculture once again.

Other inspirational things of the week listed by Priyanka included Ramy, the first Muslim-American sitcom, winning an Emmy nomination; a 17-year-old street dweller from Mumbai who passed her SSC exam; Michelle Obama’s new podcast; Oprah magazine featuring the late Breonna Taylor on their cover; a Mumbai group feeding seven lakh meals and a tigers being sighted in a Thailand forest.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas recently made donations to Assam and Bihar flood relief. They also listed a few organisations where their fans can also make donations

