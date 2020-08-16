Priyanka Chopra wishes Joe Jonas a happy birthday with a ‘hand picked’ photo; Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas join in

Actor Priyanka Chopra joined the Jonas family in wishing her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, a happy birthday. Joe, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Sophie Turner, celebrates his birthday on August 15.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from a film premiere, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Joe! This photo has been ‘hand picked’ by yours truly! Have an amazing day!” Priyanka’s husband, and Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, wrote in his Instagram post, “You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas.”

Meanwhile, Sophie also took to social media to wish her ‘baby daddy’ a happy birthday. She wrote alongside a monochrome picture of the two of them, “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy.” Kevin Jonas wrote, “Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra honours ‘fearless women leaders’ in special Independence Day video. Watch

Priyanka, Sophie, and Kevin’s wife Danielle have all featured in Jonas Brothers’ music videos. Together, they’re known as the J-Sisters. Priyanka told Indulge Express in an interview that the word ‘J-Sisters’ came to being at her bachelorette party. “Might have been me. It actually happened at my bachelorette. It started as a joke that if they are Jonas Brothers, we can be Jonas Sisters, since there were all three of us (Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka). It just became a thing,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more